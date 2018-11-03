Hilton Hotels Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Hilton Hotels has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilton Hotels to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of HLT opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.99.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

