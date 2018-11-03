Highpower International (HPJ) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of HPJ stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.68. Highpower International has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highpower International had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $64.92 million during the quarter.

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

