HighPoint Resources (HPR) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.72. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 5271877 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,225,000 after acquiring an additional 953,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,602,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 547,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,832,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 454,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $16,569,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

