Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCLP. Cowen cut Hi-Crush Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hi-Crush Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.93.

HCLP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. 3,679,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

In related news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at $222,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

