Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $249,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,521,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $30.07 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock worth $96,553,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.