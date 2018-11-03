Healthequity (HQY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Get Healthequity alerts:

HQY traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $94.01. 1,065,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,721. Healthequity has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $99.99.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $371,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,065,240. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.