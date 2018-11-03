Head-To-Head Survey: JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN) vs. Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Clean Energy Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $341.60 million 1.38 -$79.23 million ($0.53) -4.36

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Clean Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Fuels 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A -17.60% -3.12% Clean Energy Fuels -35.54% -25.19% -14.73%

Risk & Volatility

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH Company Profile

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; and sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations. In addition, the company provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; and procures and sells RNG. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel, such as Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and helps customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2017 it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 46,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 530 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

