Head to Head Survey: International Baler (IBAL) versus Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Baler and Ekso Bionics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $10.49 million 0.94 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $7.35 million 17.21 -$29.12 million ($0.89) -2.34

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 1.16% 1.37% 1.13% Ekso Bionics -327.12% -169.75% -92.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

International Baler has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for International Baler and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

International Baler beats Ekso Bionics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. It markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, and South America. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

