Head-To-Head Review: Raven Industries (RAVN) vs. Fuwei Films (FFHL)

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and Fuwei Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 13.69% 18.75% 15.89% Fuwei Films -12.70% -18.18% -7.79%

This table compares Raven Industries and Fuwei Films’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $377.32 million 4.25 $41.02 million $1.14 39.18 Fuwei Films $44.68 million 0.16 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Fuwei Films.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Fuwei Films shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Raven Industries and Fuwei Films, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.15%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than Fuwei Films.

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fuwei Films does not pay a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Raven Industries beats Fuwei Films on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, injection systems, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geomembrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers in the aerospace/defense, radar, and lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

