Head to Head Review: Axos Financial (AX) & The Competition

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Axos Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial Competitors 20.79% 8.26% 1.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Axos Financial Competitors 380 1247 1141 77 2.32

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.88%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 21.23%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial N/A N/A N/A Axos Financial Competitors $127.57 million $16.50 million 16.52

Axos Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

