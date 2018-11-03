Head to Head Contrast: Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) and General Agriculture (GELT)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and General Agriculture (OTCMKTS:GELT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and General Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.39 $120.80 million N/A N/A General Agriculture $27.42 million 2.21 $14.21 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than General Agriculture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Agriculture does not pay a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and General Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A General Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Agriculture has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and General Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.13% 2.17% 1.24% General Agriculture N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats General Agriculture on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About General Agriculture

General Agriculture Corporation (GELT) is a producer of Gannan navel oranges in China. The Company is primarily engaged in planting, preserving, packaging and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale throughout the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s land planting area totaled to 5,152 acres at September 30, 2016. Its own orchards land planting area totaled to 1,652 acres at September 30, 2016. Its leased orchards land planting area totaled to 3,500 acres at September 30, 2016. As of September 30, 2016, the Company’s products were sold through distributors in approximately 11 provinces of China, including Jiangxi, Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangxi, Shandong, Guangdong, Anhui, Helongjiang, Inner Mongolia and Jiangsu. The Company is a producer of Gannan navel oranges in China, with operations that include the planting, growing, harvesting, post-harvest processing and temperature-controlled preservation and storage of its navel oranges.

