Head-To-Head Contrast: Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) versus Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU)

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cesca Therapeutics and Kewaunee Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics -322.75% -18.05% -10.84% Kewaunee Scientific 3.28% 14.01% 7.77%

Kewaunee Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cesca Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Kewaunee Scientific has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cesca Therapeutics and Kewaunee Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics $14.52 million 0.44 -$21.22 million ($0.98) -0.30 Kewaunee Scientific $158.05 million 0.50 $5.18 million N/A N/A

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Cesca Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Cesca Therapeutics has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kewaunee Scientific has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cesca Therapeutics and Kewaunee Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kewaunee Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cesca Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 403.02%. Given Cesca Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cesca Therapeutics is more favorable than Kewaunee Scientific.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats Cesca Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cesca Therapeutics

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. It offers AutoXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood; Point-of-CareXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; CAR-TXpress System, a suite of multi-component automated system that allows the automated manufacturing, expansion, and storage of cellular therapies for immuno-oncology; BioArchive System, an automated cryogenic device for single-cassette based cryo-storage of biological license applications products; and manual bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapies that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Boyalife (Hong Kong) Limited.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture; and laminate caseworks that are used in educational, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company sells its products primarily through dealers, commissioned agents, and a national distributor, as well as through competitive bids submitted by the company and its subsidiaries in Singapore, India, and China. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

