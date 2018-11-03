Head-To-Head Comparison: Corus Entertainment (CJREF) vs. Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corus Entertainment -47.24% 10.27% 4.16% Spanish Broadcasting System 16.34% N/A -3.30%

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. Spanish Broadcasting System does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corus Entertainment and Spanish Broadcasting System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corus Entertainment $1.26 billion 0.67 -$599.06 million N/A N/A Spanish Broadcasting System $134.71 million 0.01 $19.62 million N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corus Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corus Entertainment and Spanish Broadcasting System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corus Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.84%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats Spanish Broadcasting System on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software, as well as in the merchandise licensing and book publishing activities. In addition, this segment provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that include a network of news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock, and contemporary music formats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.