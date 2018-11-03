Head-To-Head Analysis: Pharma Bio Serv (PBSV) and Its Rivals

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS: PBSV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pharma Bio Serv to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Bio Serv -14.93% 0.49% 0.41% Pharma Bio Serv Competitors -16.14% -37.29% -2.66%

Pharma Bio Serv has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Bio Serv’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pharma Bio Serv pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pharma Bio Serv pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pharma Bio Serv is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharma Bio Serv and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Bio Serv $15.58 million -$1.41 million -20.17 Pharma Bio Serv Competitors $993.84 million $66.10 million 20.79

Pharma Bio Serv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Bio Serv. Pharma Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.6% of Pharma Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharma Bio Serv and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma Bio Serv Competitors 123 406 581 30 2.45

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Pharma Bio Serv’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pharma Bio Serv has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm with a laboratory testing facility in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. It also offers microbiological and chemical testing services through its lab; and technical trainings/seminars. The company markets its services through industry trade shows, professional conventions, industry publications, and seminars. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

