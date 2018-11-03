Head to Head Analysis: China Oilfield Services (CHOLY) & CGG (CGG)

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) and CGG (NYSE:CGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

China Oilfield Services has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Oilfield Services and CGG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Oilfield Services $2.57 billion 0.66 $4.89 million $0.02 940.00 CGG $1.32 billion 0.05 -$514.90 million N/A N/A

China Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than CGG.

Profitability

This table compares China Oilfield Services and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Oilfield Services 0.05% 0.03% 0.01% CGG 38.34% 33.98% 11.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Oilfield Services and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Oilfield Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

China Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.0%. China Oilfield Services pays out 750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of CGG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CGG beats China Oilfield Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated and managed a total of 43 drilling rigs, including 32 jackup drilling rigs and 11 semi-submersible drilling rigs; 3 accommodation rigs; and 5 module rigs. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, etc. The Marine Support Services segment owns and operates offshore vessels that provide services for offshore oil and gas fields exploration, development, construction, and production. This segment also offers anchor handling for various water level, towing of drilling rigs/engineering barges, oil lifting, offshore transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill assisting, and other marine support services. It operates and manages approximately 130 vessels, including AHTS vessels, platform supply vessels, and oilfield standby vessels. The Geophysical and Surveying Services segment provides offshore seismic acquisition, offshore geo-surveying, seismic data processing and interpretation, and underwater engineering services. It owns five towing streamer seismic vessels, one professional source vessel professional source vessel, two undersea cable team, five integrated marine surveying vessels, and two support vessels. China Oilfield Services Limited also issues bonds. The company is based in Beijing, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

About CGG

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services. This segment offers geophysical equipment for seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land or marine. Its Contractual Data Acquisition segment provides geophysical acquisition services comprising land, marine, airborne, and seabed. It offers marine seismic 2D and 3D, and marine seismic contract data acquisition and multi-client surveys services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of five 3D high capacity vessels. It is also involved in the acquisition and onsite processing of seismic data acquired on land areas; acquisition, processing, and interpretation of airborne geophysical data on land or offshore; collection, processing, and interpretation of data related to the earth's surface, the soils, and rocks beneath; acquisition and data processing of marine gravity and magnetic data; development and licensing of commercial software; and licensing of data from gravity and magnetics data. The company's Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software; offers geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; collects, develops, and licenses geological data; and provides data management services and software. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique ? Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

