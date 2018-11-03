HCP, Inc. (HCP) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727,595 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of HCP worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in HCP by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

HCP stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.59 million. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.90%.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

