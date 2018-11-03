HCA Healthcare Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $9.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

Shares of HCA opened at $134.44 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at $966,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

