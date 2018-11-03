Haydale Graphene Industries (HAYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (LON:HAYD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 8257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) John Gibbs purchased 11,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £6,707.19 ($8,764.13).

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, through its subsidiaries, sources, handles, functionalizes, and processes nanomaterials with a suite of prototyping and analytical equipment in the United kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers graphene based inks and coatings, such as barrier films and coatings; sensors and biosensors for medical applications; thermal coatings; heat dissipation; and coatings for EMI shielding or electrostatic discharge.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.