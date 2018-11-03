Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HVT. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,484.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.