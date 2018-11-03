Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $97.57 and last traded at $97.55. Approximately 2,038,287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,438,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Specifically, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 22,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,315,950.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,561.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,971 shares of company stock worth $7,697,608. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 79.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 8.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

