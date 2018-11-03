Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $72.51 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.95.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $373,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephany Verstraete sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,346,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,450.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,229. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

