Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $201,000 Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.9% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 783,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $852,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $168,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NGVC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

