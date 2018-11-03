Harry James Wilson Buys 5,000 Shares of Visteon Corp (VC) Stock

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Director Harry James Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.95 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VC stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Longbow Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.