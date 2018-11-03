HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. HarmonyCoin has a total market cap of $134.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HarmonyCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.48 or 0.09809571 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HarmonyCoin Coin Profile

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. The official website for HarmonyCoin is www.hmc21.co . HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HarmonyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.