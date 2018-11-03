Hanesbrands (HBI) PT Set at $18.00 by Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) has been given a $18.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 701,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 274,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 40.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

