Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

HALL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 32,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,905. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $11.69.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 490,924 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,691,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

