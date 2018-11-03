Hallador Energy (HNRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

HNRG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.13. 37,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,912. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $184.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -0.32.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.09). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 557,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 123,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.