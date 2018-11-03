GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,523 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $128.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.