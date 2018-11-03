GWM Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 17,622,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,986,000 after purchasing an additional 318,162 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,477,000 after purchasing an additional 980,725 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,285,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,062,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,763,000 after buying an additional 293,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $120.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

