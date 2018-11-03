GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.96 and last traded at $147.25. Approximately 536,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 452,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

GWPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $235.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.14. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 1,392.61%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $267,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 29.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 36.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

