Guyana Goldfields (GUY) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have C$3.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

GUY stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. Guyana Goldfields has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.42.

In related news, insider Christopher Stackhouse acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,310.00. Also, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.92 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,902,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,126 in the last 90 days.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

