Guyana Goldfields (GUY) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have C$3.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

GUY stock opened at C$1.76 on Wednesday. Guyana Goldfields has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.42.

Get Guyana Goldfields alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Stackhouse acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,310.00. Also, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.92 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,902,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,126 in the last 90 days.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldfields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldfields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.