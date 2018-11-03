Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

