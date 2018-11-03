Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Guidewire Software worth $30,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 357,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $565,403.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,630 shares of company stock worth $6,987,735 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

