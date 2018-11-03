GSE Systems (GVP) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.46% of GSE Systems worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

