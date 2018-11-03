GSE Systems (GVP) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of GSE Systems stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $3.85.
GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
