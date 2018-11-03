Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $171.30 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth $446,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter worth $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

