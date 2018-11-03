GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.