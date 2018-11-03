Greif (GEF.B) & Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Head to Head Analysis

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) and Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Greif pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Packaging Corp Of America pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Packaging Corp Of America pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Packaging Corp Of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Greif and Packaging Corp Of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif $3.64 billion 0.69 $118.60 million N/A N/A Packaging Corp Of America $6.44 billion 1.39 $668.60 million $6.02 15.76

Packaging Corp Of America has higher revenue and earnings than Greif.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greif and Packaging Corp Of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Corp Of America 0 5 6 0 2.55

Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus target price of $115.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Packaging Corp Of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Corp Of America is more favorable than Greif.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Greif shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Greif shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greif and Packaging Corp Of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif 5.26% 17.84% 6.03% Packaging Corp Of America 11.54% 30.77% 11.29%

Risk and Volatility

Greif has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Packaging Corp Of America has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Packaging Corp Of America beats Greif on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products. The Flexible Products & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis. The Land Management segment is involved in the management and sale of timber. As of October 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 45 countries.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products. It also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The white papers also consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. This segment sells white papers through the company's own sales personnel. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

