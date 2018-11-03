Greenleaf Trust Purchases 3,054 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,730,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,398,000 after acquiring an additional 174,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 178,070 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,198,000 after acquiring an additional 681,987 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,435,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,351,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

AL stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.84. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.11 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 6,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $281,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $676,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,896.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

