Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $117,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $319,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,962. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $273.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $251.66 and a 52 week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

