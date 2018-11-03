Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CAO Sells $163,751.69 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CAO Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $163,751.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,864.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Jess Unruh sold 8,024 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $711,728.80.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Jess Unruh sold 11,043 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $939,869.73.

Green Dot stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.83. 443,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $91.51.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.18 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

