Great Western Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Great Western Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

GWB opened at $36.85 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.89 million. Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 4,700 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $55,135.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $519,123 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

