Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE:GWB opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.89 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 28.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,159.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $55,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $519,123 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,154,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,412,000 after acquiring an additional 524,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,814,000 after acquiring an additional 272,106 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,258,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,039,000 after acquiring an additional 182,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,212 shares during the period.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

