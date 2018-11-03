Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.31. The company had a trading volume of 722,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,577. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$29.47 and a one year high of C$36.30.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

