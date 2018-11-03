Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$305.30 million during the quarter. Great Canadian Gaming had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.23%.

GC stock opened at C$42.38 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$28.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.85.

In related news, insider Darren John Alexander Gwozd bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,800.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Canadian Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.25.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of March 7, 2018, it had 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

