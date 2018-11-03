Granite Oil (GXOCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GXOCF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Granite Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

