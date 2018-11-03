GoPro (GPRO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.82 million.

GoPro stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,823,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,816. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GoPro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.05.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

