Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) to Buy

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.