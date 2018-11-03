Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €22.40 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.40 ($26.05) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Societe Generale set a €26.80 ($31.16) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.38 ($27.18).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €17.69 ($20.57) on Tuesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.