Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (SAN) a €6.30 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.80) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. HSBC set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.53 ($6.43).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock opened at €5.44 ($6.33) on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.