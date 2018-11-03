Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Stake Lowered by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 178,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 90,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $821.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

